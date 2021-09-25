Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 691,829 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $215,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

