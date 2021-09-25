The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $218,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

