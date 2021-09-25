Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

