$1.02 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.