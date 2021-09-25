Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,680,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.