Deutsche Bank AG Buys 723,261 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 723,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.99% of Gentex worth $79,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

