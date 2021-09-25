United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

