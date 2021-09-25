Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

XPO opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.