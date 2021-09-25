Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

