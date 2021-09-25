Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,170 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

