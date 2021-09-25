Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

