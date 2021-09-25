The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,364.37

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,364.37 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,562.35 ($20.41). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38), with a volume of 22,434 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,498.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,369.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £720.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

