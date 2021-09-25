Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Ellomay Capital worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELLO opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
