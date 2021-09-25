Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $431,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.76 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

