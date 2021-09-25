TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.46

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.46 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 491 ($6.41). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 491 ($6.41), with a volume of 270,205 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 449.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

