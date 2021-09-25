Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells 3,989 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

