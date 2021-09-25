CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

