Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $596.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.