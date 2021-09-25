Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 99.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,105,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.39 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

