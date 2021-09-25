Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,265 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 851,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,366 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

