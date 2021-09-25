Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

