Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MONRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

