BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $901.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.