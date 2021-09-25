Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $45.25

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

