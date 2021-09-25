Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 271,610 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

