Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.