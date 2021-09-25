Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

