Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

