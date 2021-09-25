Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.57 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

