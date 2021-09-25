Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

