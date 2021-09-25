BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,281,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of The J. M. Smucker worth $1,332,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

