BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.27% of Brown & Brown worth $1,387,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

