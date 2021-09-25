salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

