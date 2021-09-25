SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

