3,571 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

