Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,253 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Shopify worth $259,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,512.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,336.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

