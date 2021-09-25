Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,886,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $245,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

