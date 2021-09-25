Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $238.09 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Tyson Foods worth $238,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

