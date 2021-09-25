Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $1,436,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

