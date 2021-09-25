Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.