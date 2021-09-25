BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,242,036 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of 10x Genomics worth $1,478,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

