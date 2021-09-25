LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

