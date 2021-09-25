Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. DexCom reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,740 shares of company stock worth $24,106,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $560.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.81 and a 200 day moving average of $430.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

