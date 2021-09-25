Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 900 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

