Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,744 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aramark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

