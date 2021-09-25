Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Northern Trust worth $91,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

