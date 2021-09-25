Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 193,532 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,532 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,965,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

