Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,832 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.