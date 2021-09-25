Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Burford Capital worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.