D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

