Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.63 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.97 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $5,054,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

